Fund-raiser starts for interior, siding of Londonderry’s Bob Perry Lane housing project

In partnership with the Windham and Windsor Housing Trust since January 2022, the Mountain Towns Housing Project has announced the start of Phase 2 and the launch of a community fundraising campaign to finish the interior of the Bob Perry Lane house and clapboard the exterior for this affordable, single-family home off Hells Peak Road in Londonderry.

Paul Alcorn, chair of the MTHP Steering Committee, said, “The shell of the house is being installed now, and once installed, it will be a completely enclosed structure with windows, doors, and roof. With Phase 1 completed, we are now poised to take this project over the finish line with the goal to have a family in the home by the end of 2023. To that end, the selection committee is now accepting applications from interested families.”

MTHP Fundraising Committee chair Cynthia Gubb said, “We have made great strides in fundraising with approximately $174,000 in cash gifts and $270,000 in donated products and services. We now are moving to Phase 2 with the launch of our community campaign — raising an additional $150,000″ to finish the project.

The group anticipates this will take most of the summer and into the fall and will include both licensed trades people and volunteer labor. Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to sign up on the MTHP website by clicking here, where you can find out more information about the project and an application.

The Bob Perry Lane house is intended for the Londonderry-area workforce. Among the possibilities are a teacher at Flood Brook School, an X-ray technician at the Mountain Valley Health Clinic, a teller at M&T Bank or a town employee, etc. Residents interested in purchasing this house will go through an application process and must meet certain requirements and guidelines for potential homeownership.

To finish the interior, MTHP will need to purchase numerous building materials and supplies. A gift of $25 will buy a 5-gallon bucket of joint compound; $250 will buy a quality toilet and $500 will buy two; $3,000 will cover the cost of drywall and $5,000 would buy the interior doors; $10,000 would provide all the flooring including tile, vinyl and carpeting; and $15,000 would provide the clapboard siding and the stain for it.

Make checks payable to Mountain Towns Housing Project to P.O. Box 538, Londonderry, VT, 05148. Gifts can also be made online by clicking here. Questions can be directed to Paul Alcorn at pdalcorn@gmail.com or Cynthia Gubb at chgubb2020@gmail.com.