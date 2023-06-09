To the editor: Springfield Hospital thanks Claremont Savings Bank Foundation

Springfield Hospital is thankful for the grant received from the Claremont Savings Bank Foundation. This grant will support our Cardiopulmonary Department with the purchase of a new piece of equipment that is regularly used for the care of our patients with respiratory issues.

“Many thanks go to the Claremont Savings Bank Foundation for their generosity to numerous organizations within our community. We are honored to be among the 2023 recipients and are grateful for their support of Springfield Hospital,” says Robert Adcock, CEO of Springfield Hospital.

The Cardiopulmonary Department provides respiratory care 24/7/365. The staff works directly with the patient’s healthcare provider to deliver an evidence-based plan of care to help make breathing easier. This department is responsible for responding to all emergencies within the hospital, as well as providing daily care to inpatients. It also offers a variety of outpatient services, including pulmonary function testing, cardiac event monitors, EKGs and stress testing.

