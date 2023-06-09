Two area first responders honored by Vermont

© 2023 Telegraph Publishing LLC

T

wo area first responders – one from Chester and another from Londonderry – were recognized with state Emergency Medical Services awards as part of 49th annual National Emergency Medical Services Week in late May.

Steve Vertefeuille of Chester was named First Responder of the Year for his service with the Chester Ambulance Service. He is also an officer with the Chester Fire Department.

Christopher Porreca received recognition as Basic Life Support Provider of the Year for his service with the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad and with Rescue Inc. Basic Life Support refers to the level of care that can be administered during ambulance transport.

According to a Vermont Health Department press release, Vermont has more than 3,050 Emergency Medical Service providers who, each year, respond to over 117,000 requests for emergency medical care and specialized ambulance transport. These responders also take a leading role in supporting community-based injury prevention and health promotion initiatives, ranging from overdose prevention to the pandemic response, the press release said.

“EMS Week is an important opportunity to thank those Vermonters who serve in the EMS ranks,” said Will Moran, director of the Health Department’s Division of Emergency Preparedness, Response and Injury Prevention. “These are our neighbors, friends and family members, each of whom give generously of themselves to help keep us safe and healthy. We are grateful for all they do.”