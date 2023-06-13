Annual Cavendish Ghost Walk on June 24

In keeping with Midsummer Night’s Eve, the Cavendish Historical Society will once again host the Cavendish Village Ghost tour at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 24.

Meet at the former Duttonsville School House, 66 Duttonsville School Drive in Cavendish. Wear comfortable shoes and bring a flashlight.

The former Duttonsville School is thought to be haunted by children in what was once a classroom. The owner would hear laughing and sounds as if a party were taking place. However, whenever he opened the door, there was nobody there. Other strange occurrences have happened in the building, including a spirit teenager who sat at the end of a visitor’s bed.

Among the sites to be visited include the Cavendish High Street Cemetery, Cavendish Stone Church, private homes nd the site of the “Dutton House, which locals believed to be haunted long before it was moved to the Shelburne Museum, where the ghosts seemingly continue to haunt the museum staff and visitors alike.

No tour would be complete without a stop at the old Hickernell house, where for many decades it was believed that Mr. Hickernell had been murdered and buried in the basement.

The tour is free and open to the public; donations are always welcomed. For more information call 802-226-7807 or send an e-mail.