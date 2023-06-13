Chester quilters honored at Billings exhibit

Jun 13, 2023

‘Ruffled Feathers’ by Linda Diak

Two Chester quilters have been honored during the 37th Annual Quilt Exhibition being held through Sunday, July 23  at the Historic Barn at Billings Farm & Museum, 69 Old River Road in Woodstock.

Chester residents received two of the three Juror’s Choice Awards. Linda Diak won for her quilt titled “Ruffled Feathers” and Patricia Ploof was chosen for her entry “A Simple Life.”

The other Juror’s Choice Award winner was Susan Damone Balch of Reading. The Billings Farm & Museum Staff Choice was awarded to Susan Leventoff of Windsor.

Billings Farm and Museum is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

‘”A Simple Life’ by Patricia Ploof

