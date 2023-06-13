Chester quilters honored at Billings exhibit
Stacia Spaulding | Jun 13, 2023 | Comments 0
Chester residents received two of the three Juror’s Choice Awards. Linda Diak won for her quilt titled “Ruffled Feathers” and Patricia Ploof was chosen for her entry “A Simple Life.”
The other Juror’s Choice Award winner was Susan Damone Balch of Reading. The Billings Farm & Museum Staff Choice was awarded to Susan Leventoff of Windsor.
Billings Farm and Museum is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.