Springfield Community Band season kicks off on June 20

The Springfield Community Band will perform this summer at the newly renovated Hartness House Inn, 109 Front St. in Springfield.

The first of the band’s Tuesday evening concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. on June 20. Come sit on the deck and enjoy a traditional Vermont summer evening. Drinks and finger food will be available for purchase.

The band dedicates the 2023 season to trombonist Vaughn Hadwen, who is embarking on his 70th year with the band. He has served the band in too many capacities to list, including as president, board member, trailer hauler, provider of the sound system and chief clown at the Children’s Concert. Always looking on the bright side with a wonderful sense of humor, Hadwen can be depended on for a smile, a joke and a bottle of cold water on a hot day. He continues to be a valued friend to all and a band asset beyond measure.

The program for this special event showcases the band’s more classical side. Three of the pieces were added to the band’s repertoire over the winter: “First Suite in Eb for Military Band” by Gustav Holst, “Suite of Old American Dances” by Robert Russell Bennett and “Rondo,” a portion of a French horn concerto by Mozart. The last will feature the very talented Cindy Hughes. Nick Pelton will conduct.