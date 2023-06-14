College News

Two area students were among more than 550 members of the Class of 2023 to graduate from St. Lawrence University, of Canton, N.Y., in late May. They are:

Kenzie Anderson of Chester, a performance and communication arts major who attended Green Mountain Union High School.

Hana Kusumi of South Londonderry, a government and philosophy major who attended the Stratton Mountain School.

Christopher Metcalfe of South Londonderry graduated with a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute of Troy, N.Y., in late May.

The following students have been named to the spring 2023 President’s List at Husson University, located in Bangor, Maine. Students who make the President’s List must be enrolled as an undergraduate student, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.80 to 4.0 semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement.

Jed Lober of Chester is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in business administration with a concentration in entrepreneurship and small business management program.

A.J. Aldrich of Springfield is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in criminal justice with a concentration in psychology/Master of Science in criminal justice administration program.

Elyse Carola Donaghue of Andover, a freshman majoring in mechanical engineering, was named a Presidential Scholar for the spring 2023 semester at Clarkson University in Pottsdam, N.Y. Presidential Scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.

Nicolas Houghton of Chester, a sophomore majoring in Forensic Examiner, has been named to the Dean’s List at West Virginia University, located in Morgantown, W. Va., for the spring 2023 semester. To achieve a Dean’s List recognition, an undergraduate much obtain a 3.5 GPA during the semester. Students also must be enrolled in 12 credit hours or more of graded courses.

Lacy Hudson of Grafton was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester at Lasell University, located in Newton, Mass. The Dean’s List includes students who have completed at least 12 credits as a full-time student in that semester and have achieved a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.