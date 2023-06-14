Glorious day for the Chester Alumni Parade
© 2023 Telegraph Publishing LLCThe Chester High School and Green Mountain High Alumni Association celebrated its annual reunion Saturday with a parade along Main Street lined with appreciative spectators.
Music was provided by the Green Mountain High School and Chester-Andover Elementary School bands. And a number of classes – including the soon-to-be graduated Class of 2023 — constructed and showed off floats.
Here’s a sampling of what it looked like. Photos by Claudio Veliz. Click any image to launch the gallery.
