Glorious day for the Chester Alumni Parade

T

he Chester High School and Green Mountain High Alumni Association celebrated its annual reunion Saturday with a parade along Main Street lined with appreciative spectators.

Music was provided by the Green Mountain High School and Chester-Andover Elementary School bands. And a number of classes – including the soon-to-be graduated Class of 2023 — constructed and showed off floats.

Here’s a sampling of what it looked like. Photos by Claudio Veliz. Click any image to launch the gallery.