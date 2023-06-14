GMUSD Board agenda for June 15

The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday June 15 in the library of the Green Mountain Union High School, 716 Rt. 103 south and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85863233984

Below is the board’s agenda

I. CALL TO ORDER:

A. Roll call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. May 18, 2023, Regular Meeting

B. May 24, 2023, Special Meeting

C. May 31, 2023 Special Meeting

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:

A. Superintendent Report

B. Principal Report

C. Curriculum Reports

VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT

VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:

VIII. STUDENT REPORTS:

IX. COMMITTEE REPORTS:

A. RVTC

B. TRSU Board

C. Building Restructuring

X. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Appointment to fill Board Vacancy

B. Policies, First Read

1. D1,Personnel Recruitment, Selection, Appointment & Background Checks

2. D2,Professional Development

3. D10,Complaints About Personnel

4. D12, Harassment of Employees, Prevention of,

5. D18,Social Networking, Media & Media/ Personal Sites, Employee Use

6. Stipend Policy

7. VSBA F3, Fire and Emergency Preparedness Drills

8. VSBA F4, Access Control and Visitor Management

C. Legal Representation for PCB Litigation

D. Approval of FY24 Tax Anticipation Note

XI. OLD BUSINESS

A. Policies, Second Read and Possible Adoption

1. E14, Communicable Disease Mitigation Measures for Students and Staff

2. A1, School Board Policies, Role and adoption of

3. C3, Board meeting, Public Participation of Board Meeting

4. C10, Community Engagement and Vision

5. C7, Board Member Education

6. C8, Board/Superintendent Relation

XII. BOARD COMMENT

XIII. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

XIV. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:

XV. NEXT MEETING DATE:

A. All Board Retreat 8am-3pm, July 20, 2023 Location TBD

B. GMUSD Regular Meeting, 6:00pm, August 17, 2023, GMUHS LLC and Zoom

XVI. Board Self Assessment

XVII. ADJOURNMENT: