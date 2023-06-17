Avant Vermont Dance debuts Seasons: Summer June 18

A

vant Vermont Dance presents SEASONS: Summer, a family-friendly evening of original ballet and modern dance and interactive art making, at 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 18 at Comtu Cascade Park, Main Street in Springfield. Admission is by donation.

Avant Vermont Dance’s company of regional dancers will showcase new works by choreographer Ashley Hensel-Browning set to music from Max Richter, Joy Oladokun, Sylvan Esso, and JVKE. The production will last 25 minutes and will feature additional dancers from the AVD Youth Ensemble.

Following the performance, nature artist Emily Burkland of Community Art Garden in Chester will lead attendees in creating a sapling sculpture that will be displayed publicly in a downtown Springfield location.

Summer-themed beverages will be available for purchase courtesy of Black River Coffee Bar, with additional offerings in their neighboring storefront.

Avant Vermont Dance’s yearlong Seasons series was created to serve as a love letter to place by exploring the seasons of the community through art. Each installment will be set in part to Recomposed by Max Richter: Vivaldi, The Four Seasons, a contemporary reworking of Vivaldi’s well-known suite of music, and will include an interactive art-making component as weather allows.

Upcoming performances are planned for September and December of 2023 and March of 2024 in outdoor locations across Springfield’s historic downtown.

Support for Seasons: Summer is provided by the Byrne Foundation and Claremont Savings Bank Foundation.

Springfield-area nonprofit Avant Vermont Dance was founded by Ashley Hensel-Browning and Suzanne Stern with the aim of reimagining community through movement and engaging the public in meaningful art making. Click here for more information.