Gassetts Grange Flea Market on June 24

Gassetts Grange

Gassetts Grange #327 Hall. Photo from the Gassetts Grange Facebook page

Gassetts Grange #327,  3553 Route 103 North in Gassetts, is hosting an indoor/outdoor flea market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. The event will be held rain or shine.

Indoor tables can be rented for $5 each. Alternatively, you can bring your own table for outdoor use. There may be a table inside with baked items for sale.

Call Marie at 802-875-2867 for more information.

