West River Sports Association marks 50th with fundraiser

est River Sports Association, a non-profit club that promotes youth participation in Nordic skiing and soccer, marked its 50th anniversary by hosting the second annual Snow and Music Fundraiser at Magic Mountain Ski Area on Saturday, June 3.

More than 500 attendees witnessed a thrilling duel slalom race featuring 36 elite cross-country ski racers, including several Olympians and members of the U.S. Ski Team. Thanks to the assistance of Magic Mountain operations and numerous dedicated volunteers, a massive snow pile was preserved for the event.

At the end of the competition, hometown hero and Olympic athlete Ben Ogden and Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins emerged as the Men’s and Women’s champions.

West River Sports will use the proceeds to continue offering affordable Nordic and soccer opportunities to local youth, making a positive impact in the community. Click here to learn more about the program or to make a donation.