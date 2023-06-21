College News

Margaret Gilman of Weathersfield is among the Class of 2023 to graduate in early June from Elmira College, located in Elmira, N.Y. She graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree.

The following local students were among nearly 1,000 students named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at Stonehill College in Easton, Mass.:

Aaron Merrill of Ludlow

Grace Tyrrell of Cavendish

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have successfully completed all courses for which they were registered.

Emily Chamberlin of North Springfield was named to the University of Mississippi’s spring 2023 Honor Roll lists. Chamberlin, majoring in General Business, was named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00. The school is located in University, Miss.

The University of Vermont located in Burlington has named the following graduating high school seniors among this year’s Green & Gold scholarship recipients.

Janie Thompson of Springfield

Emma Wentz of Ludlow

Angelina Woychosky of Springfield

UVM’s Green & Gold Scholarship is an academic merit scholarship program that considers the nomination of the most academically talented rising senior from every eligible Vermont secondary school, and Vermont residents attending select border schools.

Jordan Smith of Weston has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester at Muhlenberg College, located in Allentown, Penn. Muhlenberg College students and Muhlenberg College School of Continuing Studies students with a term GPA of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement.

Timothy Amsden of Springfield has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass. Amsden is majoring in Finance Students are named to the Dean’s List for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.30 or higher.

Two local students are among those named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester.