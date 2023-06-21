‘Eat the Rainbow’ for Pride at VINE event June 24

Everyone is welcome to celebrate Pride Month at Rainbow-Palooza, a combined Pride and VegFest, to be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 at 21 Fairground Road, Springfield.

Free food will allow attendees to “Eat the Rainbow” of vegan food without spending a cent.

Dance music by DJ Alpha will keep festivalgoers bouncing to the beat as they stroll the exhibits, nosh on free samples and join the fun and games.

Exhibitors will include local vendors of delicious plant-based foods, as well as non-profit organizations dedicated to makinng our communities safer for LGBTQIA+ people.

Internationally renowned magician Méliès will take center stage. His performances are known for their seamless fusion of magic, mentalism and mystery. With his extraordinary illusions and mind-boggling tricks, he pushes the boundaries of what seems possible, leaving his audience questioning their senses.

Activities will include a decorate-your-own cupcake contest, a vegan cheese-making demonstration and other opportunities to exercise your creativity.

Speakers will include AfroVegan Society cofounder Brenda Sanders, LGBT National Help Center director Aaron Almanza, VINE Sanctuary cofounder Pattrice Jones and representatives of local LGBTQ+ and animal protection organizations.

Every attendee will get a free raffle ticket; prizes will include T-shirts, books, gift certificates and a rainbow array of vegan chocolates. Free rainbow flags also will be available to all attendees.

Rainbow-Palooza is brought to you by VINE Sanctuary, an LGBTQ-led farmed animal refuge, with the generous assistance of the AfroVegan Society, A Well-Fed World, Chilis on Wheels, Lush, LGBT National Help Center and Vegan Activist Alliance. To learn more about VINE Sanctuary, click here.