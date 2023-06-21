Legislators wrap up session June 25 in Weston

N

ew Thought Vermont, 614 Main St. in Weston, will host a Wrap Up Legislative Forum for Weston and neighboring mountain towns from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.

With the veto session having just been completed, come listen to updates about the legislative session from our state legislators. You will also have an opportunity to share your thoughts about current issues and matters of interest or concern.

On hand will be Windsor District state Sens. Alison Clarkson, Dick McCormack and Becca White and state Rep. Kelly Pajala, who represents Andover, Londonderry, Weston and Winhall.

Wine, a selection of Vermont cheeses, non-alcoholic beverages, coffee and tea will be served. Although this is a free event, space is limited. Send an e-mail or call 802-824-3810 to make a reservation.

New Thought Vermont is located in the big red barn at the south end of Weston village (formerly the Todd and West River galleries). Parking is available in the lot just south of the barn.