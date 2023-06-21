W

eston Theater Company’s 2023 Young Company production, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” will be performed from June 22 through July 9 at venues across Vermont.

This production is free, but tickets are required.

Follow Charlie Brown, Snoopy and other members of the Peanuts gang as they navigate the ups and downs of growing up. ​​Full of memorable songs and iconic moments from the classic Peanuts comic strip, this charming show is sure to delight audiences of all ages.

The cast is made up of members of Weston’s Young Company, a summer-long residency program for college-aged performers.

Performances will take place at 1 p.m. at the Walker Farm Field, 705 Main St. in Weston, on June 22, 23, 24 and 25 and July 4, 8 and 9. All performances will be outdoors; please bring your own seating.

Other local performances include: