Weston Theater presents ‘Charlie Brown’ Free performances at venues across Vermont
Press release | Jun 21, 2023 | Comments 0
This production is free, but tickets are required.
Follow Charlie Brown, Snoopy and other members of the Peanuts gang as they navigate the ups and downs of growing up. Full of memorable songs and iconic moments from the classic Peanuts comic strip, this charming show is sure to delight audiences of all ages.
The cast is made up of members of Weston’s Young Company, a summer-long residency program for college-aged performers.
Performances will take place at 1 p.m. at the Walker Farm Field, 705 Main St. in Weston, on June 22, 23, 24 and 25 and July 4, 8 and 9. All performances will be outdoors; please bring your own seating.
Other local performances include:
- Wednesday, June 28 at 5:30 p.m. in Springfield. Riverside Park, Route 11 near Riverside Middle School
- Sunday, June 2 at 1 p.m. in Brownsville. Ascutney Outdoors Polo Field, 449 Ski Tow Road
- Friday, June 9 at 4 p.m. in Grafton. Sheep Meadow behind the Windham Foundation Office Building, 241 Townshend Road
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.