Chester Rotary awards scholarships to five

he Rotary Club of Chester, Vermont has awarded $1,000 scholarships to five graduating seniors at Green Mountain Union High School. The scholarship awards are based on grade point average, an essay, community service, financial need and extracurricular activities including sports and employment.

This year’s awardees are:

, who will be majoring in nursing at Colby Sawyer College. Jane Thompson, who will be majoring in business at the University of Vermont.

For many years, Chester Rotary has made scholarships for Green Mountain students a priority for its fund-raising and grant-making efforts. Anyone who wishes to make a tax-deductible donation to the Chester Rotary Scholarship Fund is encouraged to send a check to Chester Rotary Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 304, Chester, VT 05143. The Rotary Club of Chester VT Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) organization under the Internal Revenue Code. For more information contact

Ron Theissen, CPA at rontheissen24@msn.com or call 917-488-2785.