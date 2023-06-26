Chester Rotary awards scholarships to five
This year’s awardees are:
- Jack Hinkley, who will be attending Vermont Technical College, majoring in electrical certification.
- Marlayna King, who will be majoring in psychological sciences at the University of Vermont.
- Eben James Mosher, who will study mechanical engineering at University of Vermont.
- Riley Paul, who will be majoring in nursing at Colby Sawyer College.
- Jane Thompson, who will be majoring in business at the University of Vermont.
For many years, Chester Rotary has made scholarships for Green Mountain students a priority for its fund-raising and grant-making efforts. Anyone who wishes to make a tax-deductible donation to the Chester Rotary Scholarship Fund is encouraged to send a check to Chester Rotary Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 304, Chester, VT 05143. The Rotary Club of Chester VT Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) organization under the Internal Revenue Code. For more information contact
Ron Theissen, CPA at rontheissen24@msn.com or call 917-488-2785.
