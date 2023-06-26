Derry resident Terry Merrow receives Lions Club Melvin Jones Award
Press release | Jun 26, 2023 | Comments 0
This award recognizes those who spend many hours serving their communities. Merrow coaches girls varsity basketball at Leland and Gray High School and was The Americas’ Team Coach for two years, taking the girls’ team to England and Italy to compete. He has also coached at Burr and Burton Academy for 14 years.
Merrow has been the organizer for “Hoops for Hope,” a program that holds basketball games as fundraisers for families with medical and other expenses. Last fall, he also organized “Real Men Wear Pink,” a cornhole tournament for breast cancer, an event that he promises will be bigger and better this October.
When Merrow is not coaching, you can find him manning the grill for the fall sports programs, which raises money for the Booster Club.
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
