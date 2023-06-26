S. Londonderry resident receives Lovell Health Career Award

S

pringfield Hospital and Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center are pleased to announce Evan Farrar as the recipient of this year’s Dr. E. Sherburne Lovell Health Career Award. He is a resident of South Londonderry and a 2023 graduate of Burr and Burton Academy.

The Lovell Award contributes $1000 per year for four years toward a student’s academic pursuit of a career in health and is funded by the proceeds from a community appeal and Springfield Hospital.

Dr. Lovell was a longtime physician at Springfield Hospital. His daughters, Melissa Post and Elizabeth David, said, “While he was a man who never sought recognition for his service in the medical field or in the community, we know he would be honored to have this award named in his memory. We hope recipients of the award will share the same sense of wonder and fascination with the world of medicine that he did.”

Farrar attended the Southern Vermont AHEC’s MedQuest program in 2022 will be completing the Advanced MedQuest program later this summer. He will be attending Plymouth State University and majoring in Allied Health Sciences with a goal of working in sports medicine.

“We are delighted to support Evan’s pursuit of a career in sports medicine,” said Bob Adcock, CEO of Springfield Hospital. “Evan joins the ranks of exemplary MedQuest students from the Springfield area who’ve received this honor,” said Jennifer Scott, executive director of Southern Vermont AHEC. “We are so pleased to support Evan in his pursuit of a rewarding health career.”

To be eligible for the award, students must live in one of the towns served by Springfield Hospital and complete Southern Vermont AHEC’s MedQuest program. For more information on the MedQuest program, call 802-885-2126 or click here.