Springfield Community Band concert June 27
Press release | Jun 26, 2023 | Comments 0
The Springfield Community Band will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27 at the Hartness House, 109 Front St. in Springfield.
Band members Danielle St. Amand (flute) and Alex Brady (alto sax) will conduct. Both are music educators in local schools.
Movie and musical soundtracks are the focus of this concert; selections will include “Moana,” “Sound of Music” and “Phantom of the Opera,” among others. If you missed it, the band will once again perform “First Suite in Eb for Military Band” by Gustav Holst, a piece that became a band favorite during winter rehearsals and debuted last week.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.