Springfield Community Band concert June 27

The Springfield Community Band will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27 at the Hartness House, 109 Front St. in Springfield.

Band members Danielle St. Amand (flute) and Alex Brady (alto sax) will conduct. Both are music educators in local schools.

Movie and musical soundtracks are the focus of this concert; selections will include “Moana,” “Sound of Music” and “Phantom of the Opera,” among others. If you missed it, the band will once again perform “First Suite in Eb for Military Band” by Gustav Holst, a piece that became a band favorite during winter rehearsals and debuted last week.