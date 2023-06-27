Derry Rescue Squad offers CPR classes to businesses, organizations

T

he Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad continues to offer hands-on cardio-pulmonary resuscitation classes to businesses and organizations in our area.

Properly executed and timely CPR has been proven to save lives. The class also teaches students how an AED (defibrillator) functions and its correct use. If you run a business or are in an organization and would like your staff or members to be CPR certified or would simply like more information, please contact Bob Fish at 802-384-3650.

