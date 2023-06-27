Grace Cottage awarded Red Sox Foundation mental health grant
Press release | Jun 27, 2023 | Comments 0
Through a grant from the Ruderman Family Foundation, the winning non-profits receive first-, second- and third-place grants of $10,000, $3,000 and $2,000, respectively. Eligible organizations with the most online votes from fans were the designated winners, with three non-profits selected from each New England state.
The awards focus on organizations that have had a significant impact on raising awareness and improving mental health outcomes in their community, an issue that has become increasingly prominent and urgent nationwide amid the mental health crisis brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath.
Grace Cottage Hospital serves the healthcare needs of its community, promotes wellness, relieves suffering and restores health.
Jenna’s Promise, located in Johnson, received the first-place award in Vermont. It is a leading resource in Vermont helping to dramatically improve the lives of survivors of incarceration and sexual and domestic violence, including human trafficking.
The third-place winner is Green Mountain Mobile Therapy of Burlington, which provides equitable and accessible mental health and social emotional services to children and adolescents through a unique microtransit model.
Filed Under: Business & Personal Finance • Business in Brief • Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.