Gypsy Reel opens Proctorsville music series July 5

roctorsville’s annual summer music series kicks off with the sounds of Gypsy Reel at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5. All concerts are held on the Svec Memorial Green, Main Street.

For more than 20 years, Gypsy Reel has played high-energy, stirring music rooted in the Celtic tradition but garnered from the whole world.

They rock their audiences with an exciting synthesis of world rhythms and influences from three continents. Based in Ludlow, the band is no stranger to the Cavendish music series; many fans find this concert to be a highlight.

Join your friends and neighbors in front of the gazebo on the green. Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair, have a picnic or just lie back and relax on the grass. Murdock’s, Outer Limits Brewery and Singleton’s have take-out food options. It’s a fun way to enjoy the summer weather and reconnect with old friends or make new ones.

This concert is sponsored by M&M Excavating.

Concerts are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, please check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page for cancellation and rescheduling information.

The rest of the summer series includes