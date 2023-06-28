T

he West River Farmers Market, at the junction of Routes 11 and 100 in Londonderry, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, hosting singer Claudine Langille , who will be performing original songs and traditional music from Ireland, Scotland and the Americas.

Langille is known for her talent with the mandolin, tenor banjo and acoustic guitar, as well as her performances with Gypsy Reel.

Also this Saturday, the Londonderry 4th of July Parade will kick off at 11 a.m. so come early and find a parking space in the farmers market lot or at the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society, 2461 Middletown Road. Please do not park in the lots of our neighboring businesses.

Rain or shine, more than 40 vendors will be offering delicious food made-to-order, fine, handmade crafts, agricultural products and fresh organic produce.

Patrons, please note:

If you receive SNAP/3SquaresVT benefits, you can receive extra money to spend on fruits, vegetables, herbs, seeds and plant starts at the market through the Crop Cash program. Visit the manager’s booth to purchase $1 tokens using your EBT card to receive Crop Cash coupons to match that amount up to $20. For more information on the Crop Cash program, click here.

you can receive extra money to spend on fruits, vegetables, herbs, seeds and plant starts at the market through the Crop Cash program. Visit the manager’s booth to purchase $1 tokens using your EBT card to receive Crop Cash coupons to match that amount up to $20. For more information on the Crop Cash program, click here. Please leave pets at home , since dogs — except for service animals — are not allowed on the market site.

, since dogs — except for service animals — are not allowed on the market site. Be respectful of our business neighbors: The market asks that you please do not park in their lots. Aside from the main lot, extra parking is available at the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society on Middletown Road.

that you please do not park in their lots. Aside from the main lot, extra parking is available at the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society on Middletown Road. The West River Market is celebrating its 30th anniversary with new, locally designed and printed cotton bags for sale. Stop by the manager booth to grab yours. All proceeds go back to support the market.

For more information, go to the WRFM Facebook page or visit its website.