State offers $25,000 community project grants
Grants of up to $25,000 are available for construction and capital improvements to support and strengthen Vermont townsand regions. All grants require a one-to-one match and must demonstrate community support. The deadline for applications is Sept. 10, 2023, and grants will be awarded in October.
Although the award of the grants is competitive, the application process has been designed to be simple and straightforward. Grant applicants will be awarded funding as determined by a special committee comprised of Vermonters, legislative branch members, and executive branch administrative staff appointed by the governor. Details and applications are available by clicking here.
“This program continues to play an important role in helping towns and villages complete projects that really make a difference by addressing a long-standing need, filling a gap in services, or revitalizing buildings and community centers,” said Gov. Phil Scott.
“A Building Communities Grant is often the final push that helps a worthy project with broad community support come to life,” said General Services Commissioner Jennifer M.V. Fitch, P.E. “We have seen lasting change in the communities we’ve touched, and many non-profits, municipalities, and regional economic development organizations have come to rely on this resource over the years. If you have a project that’s just short of the finish line, this is the grant you’ve been looking for.”
The grants are awarded to non-profit organizations, regional economic development organizations and municipalities. The facilities grant categories include human services, education, recreation, and regional economic development. Examples from the list of 2022 recipients help illustrate the range of projects that are eligible.
- Human Services Facilities: Projects included insulation, heating upgrades and electrical work for the Lunenburg, Gilman and Concord Senior Citizens Inc.; fit-up and renovation for United Way of Lamoille County’s new office in downtown Morrisville; fit-up of up a trailer as a mobile clinic for Kimball Wellness Association; kitchen improvements at the Springfield Family Center; replacement of the inefficient boiler and water heater at the Burlington Dismas House; building an ADA accessible bathroom at Little Rivers Health Care in Bradford; and replacing the roof at the Greensboro Nursing Home.
- Educational Facilities: Projects included window restoration for the Starksboro Village Meetinghouse; a fire escape at the Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center in Brattleboro; renovations to a fire safety system for Southeastern Vermont Community Action in Westminster; insulation of the walls and attic at the Peacham Children’s Center; and installation of a new ADA complaint ramp for the Town of Alburgh.
- Recreational Facilities: Projects included accessibility upgrades to the playground at Richmond Elementary School; refurbishment of the outdoor hockey rink for the City of Newport; replacement of the beach dock for the Town of Pittsford Recreation Department; construction of a pavilion for the Town of Marshfield; accessibility improvements at the pool for the Town of Vernon Recreation Department; and resurfacing of tennis courts at Bombardier Park East for the Town of Milton Recreation Department.
- Regional Economic Development: Projects to purchase an ETHOS X 2.0 Microwave Terpene Extraction System for cannabis and hemp for Satori Vermont in Middlebury; block foundation repairs and window replacements for Munching Meeple LLC in Bennington; installation of an irrigation system and to purchase the drip irrigation supplies for the Tipsy Hop Farm in Danville; extended 3-phase power at their facility for Green Mountain Welding in Swanton; installation of additional bathrooms for the childcare center for Misty Acres Childcare Center in Castleton; equipment purchase for their bottling line for Caledonia Spirits Inc. in Montpelier; purchase and installation of a freezer for Food Connects in Brattleboro; purchase of two annealing ovens for their glass blowing facility for Simon Pearce in Windsor; and for replacement of their flooring for Tuckerbox.
