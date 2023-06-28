State offers $25,000 community project grants

T

he Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services is seeking applicants for this year’s Building Communities Grants program.

Grants of up to $25,000 are available for construction and capital improvements to support and strengthen Vermont townsand regions. All grants require a one-to-one match and must demonstrate community support. The deadline for applications is Sept. 10, 2023, and grants will be awarded in October.

Although the award of the grants is competitive, the application process has been designed to be simple and straightforward. Grant applicants will be awarded funding as determined by a special committee comprised of Vermonters, legislative branch members, and executive branch administrative staff appointed by the governor. Details and applications are available by clicking here.

“This program continues to play an important role in helping towns and villages complete projects that really make a difference by addressing a long-standing need, filling a gap in services, or revitalizing buildings and community centers,” said Gov. Phil Scott.

“A Building Communities Grant is often the final push that helps a worthy project with broad community support come to life,” said General Services Commissioner Jennifer M.V. Fitch, P.E. “We have seen lasting change in the communities we’ve touched, and many non-profits, municipalities, and regional economic development organizations have come to rely on this resource over the years. If you have a project that’s just short of the finish line, this is the grant you’ve been looking for.”

The grants are awarded to non-profit organizations, regional economic development organizations and municipalities. The facilities grant categories include human services, education, recreation, and regional economic development. Examples from the list of 2022 recipients help illustrate the range of projects that are eligible.