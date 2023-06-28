Volunteers sought for Chester Festival on Green

The 49th Chester Festival on The Green — set for Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17 — is seeking volunteers to help this two-day event run smoothly.

The Chester Community Events Committee, an all-volunteer group that runs the festival, is seeking folks to hand out information to patrons, offer booth assistance to vendors, direct parking, set up and break down tents and more.

Each volunteer must commit to at least a single, four-hour shift, and students in need of community service hours are highly encouraged to join. Those interested in becoming a Festival Ambassador may apply here. Participating volunteers get a free T-shirt.



This year’s event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, rain or shine. Current information is available here and a full guide will be published in early September.

Every year for almost 50 years, hundreds of people have converged on the Chester Green for this signature celebration of Vermont culture and kick-off to fall foliage season. The 2022 festival featured more than 80 vendors — including painters, potters, woodworkers, glass blowers, jewelers, and fiber artists — alongside artisan demonstrations, animal exhibits, tractor rides, apple cider pressing, a hay maze, games, and other family-friendly activities.

2023 vendor applications are still being accepted and are available here.

To contribute financially to the Festival, send checks to:

Chester Community Events Committee

PO Box 707

Chester, VT 05143