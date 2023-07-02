Chester Select Board agenda for July 5

The Chester Select Board will hold two public hearings on amendments to the town’s zoning regulations at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday July 5 at town hall and via Zoom. The hearing will be followed by the board’s regular meeting. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is the board’s agenda:

1. Public Hearing; “Administrative” Amendment to Unified Development Bylaws

2. Public Hearing: “Open Space” Amendment to Unified Development Bylaws

3. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

4. Approve Minutes from the June 7, 2023 Select Board Meeting

3. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

4. Old Business

5. Adopt “Administrative” Amendment to Unified Development Bylaw

6. Adopt “Open Space” Amendment to Unified Development Bylaws

7. Housing Commission Bylaw

8. Use of Economic Development Funds for electric on The Green

9. Set Tax Rate

10. Sign Loan Documents for Secondary Well Project

11. Sign Cemetery Deed

12. New Business/Next Agenda

13. Adjourn