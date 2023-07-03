Green Mtn. Gardeners announces scholarship awardee
Jul 03, 2023
The Green Mountain Gardeners announces that Harper Stevenson of Manchester, a 2023 graduate of Burr and Burton Academy, is this year’s recipient of its Lib Thieme Scholarship Fund, which provides a $1,500 annual scholarship — $6,000 over four years — to a Vermont student who is successfully studying a subject that is related to the goals of GMG.
Stevenson, who plans to major in environmental science at Bowdoin College, has interned at Hildene’s farm and was the president of the Student Council and the Environmental Club.
