Ludlow Rotary announces six 2023 scholarship awardees

The Ludlow Rotary Club announced the winners of its 2023 scholarships, totaling $9,000. Mary Crowley, chair of the scholarship committee, said that the Ludlow Rotary’s scholarship program has offered more than $284,000 to graduating seniors from the club’s area of service which includes Ludlow, Plymouth, Mt. Holly and Cavendish.

Recipients of the scholarships in 2023 are:

Daniel Kessman Scholarship $2,000 to Chloe Ayer of Ludlow , who attended Green Mountain High School.

, who attended Green Mountain High School. Robert Kirkbride Scholarship $2,000 to Mia Valerie of Ludlow , who attended Green Mountain High School.

, who attended Green Mountain High School. Ralph Hogancamp Technical Scholarship $2,000 to Jaçk Hinkley of Cavendish , who attended Green Mountain High School.

, who attended Green Mountain High School. Traditional Scholarship $1,000 to Dominic Valente of Ludlow , who attended Mt Saint Joseph Academy in Rutland.

, who attended Mt Saint Joseph Academy in Rutland. Traditional Scholarship $1,000 to Liam O’Brien of Cavendish , who attended Green Mountain High School.

, who attended Green Mountain High School. Traditional Scholarship $1,000 to Olivia Rebetz of Ludlow, who attended Bellows Falls Union High School.

Funding for the scholarship program is derived primarily from proceeds of the Ludlow Rotary Club’s annual Penny Sale in the spring.