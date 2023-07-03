Springfield Community Band presents July 4 concert

The Springfield Community Band, under the direction of Nick Pelton, will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 at the Hartness House, 109 Front St. in Springfield.

This Independence Day-inspired program includes selections from Suite of Old American Dances by Robert Russell Bennett, as well as some familiar and not-so-familiar marches and patriotic pieces.

The concert will conclude with a salute to the U.S. armed forces and include John Philip Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever.