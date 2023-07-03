Windham fund-raising BBQ set for July 15

T

he Windham Community Organization is holding its annual chicken BBQ and raffle fundraiser at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.

Look for the big tent at the historic Windham Meeting House, 26 Harrington Road in Windham, at the corner of Windham Hill Road.

Summed up as “the perfect old-fashioned community BBQ with really good food, great friends and nice country music,” the menu includes Walter Woodruff’s own “special recipe” BBQ chicken cooked to perfection over a wood fire. Baked beans, potato salad, green salad, homemade sweet breads, corn bread and homemade strawberry shortcake topped with whipped cream round out the menu.

The cost is $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 5-12, or $35 per family.

Come early and try your luck on our raffle of crafts created by talented Windham artisans and enjoy music by Windham musicians.

The Windham Community Organization is beginning its 21st year of helping residents of Windham with heating fuel, rent, gasoline and other necessities during times of financial need, as well as through Neighborhood Connections and local food banks.