GM grad wins annual Realtors’ scholarship

he Crown Point Board of Realtors has announced that the winners of the annual Sammy Pierce Memorial Scholarship are Marlayna King of Chester and Emma Wentz, a graduate of Mill River High.

Each will receive scholarships of $1,000.

Each year, CPBR selects two winners. Funds are raised by CPBR members and affiliate members during auctions that are held at every meeting as well as monetary donations.

The Sammy Pierce Memorial Scholarship is sponsored by the CPBR and Mrs. Rita Pierce to honor the late Sammy Pierce, who was a highly regarded Realtor known for his volunteerism and willingness to help where needed.

Marlayna King, who graduated from Green Mountain High School, will be attending the University of Vermont in September to study psychological sciences and explore the possibility of a career as a school psychologist.

She has channeled her leadership roles, being a voice for underrepresented students, serving as president of Interact, participating in the principal search, and working with the school board to inspire others to work proactively to make positive change. She has volunteered with the Chester Conservation Committee to help build nature trails and assists with Green Up Days. Marlayna has a desire to provide emotional and educational support to children with behavioral challenges, by teaching coping skills, kindness, compassion and care, and to provide the validation that under- served kids often lack but deserve.

Emma Wentz, a graduate of Mill River High School, is a dedicated student, an exceptional leader, an award-winning ballet dancer as well as the class valedictorian. A member of the Mill River Student Leadership Team, she represented Mill River at HOBY earning the Presidential Volunteer Award.