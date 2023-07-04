Still Ducky: Annual Lions Duck Derby wades into calmer waters

Four youngsters pull out the winning ducks for the Londonderry Tri-Mtn Lions Club Annual Duck Derby following the Londonderry 4th of July Parade last Saturday.

The Londonderry Tri-Mtn Lions Club had a quick change of plans on Saturday for its annual Duck Derby fund-raiser that follows the Londonderry July 4th Parade.

With all the recent rains that caused the river to run high and swift, for safety’s sake the club instead purchased a kiddie pool and let four children stir up the numbered ducks to pick the winners.

The winners are:

  • First place of $250 with Duck #287: Cindy Cooke of Manchester
  • Second place of $100 with Duck #401: Kathy Dorman of Vergennes 
  • Third place of $50 with Duck #424:  Joe Pickard of South Londonderry

A new prize given this year is the Lame Duck award worth $25, which was won by the Armor family Londonderry, with Duck#577. Congratulations to all. A huge thank you to all in the Tri-Mtn communities who contribute to the Lions fundraisers. All of these monies go right back into the Tri-Mtn area to help those in need.

