Sundays on the Hill concert in Weston July 9

he Sundays on the Hill concert series is celebrating its 25th anniversary of bringing musical talent to Weston.

Cellist/composer Eugene Friesen and guitarist/singer/songwriter Elizabeth Rogers will present an hour-long concert of solos and duos, of primarily their own music, in the Weston Community Church, 37 Lawrence Hill Road, at 4 p.m. on July 9.

Rogers has released two CDs of her original songs to unanimous acclaim in the UK and USA. Her songs express the search for home and unity of consciousness with humor, insight and aching beauty. Friesen, longtime cellist with the multiple Grammy Award-winning Paul Winter Consort, has forged a creative voice on the cello that has influenced a new generation of contemporary players.

Both artists have extensive experience as soloists, as evidenced by their individual recordings and international travels. Their work as a duo is featured on two recent CDs, Down in Yon Forest and In Harmony, as well as a documentary film score, Ripples and Pools, to be released in 2024.

Admission is only $5 for adults, thanks to generous support from Patrons of Sundays on the Hill and other anonymous donors. Children under 12 may attend at no charge. Please be aware that there are no reserved seats, no advance tickets, and admission is paid at the door.