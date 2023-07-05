College News
The following students graduated from Castleton University in Vermont and were recognized during the 236th commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 13.
- Devon Harding of Londonderry, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Ecological Studies
- Rachel Parent of Chester, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychological Science
- Erika Knockenhauer of Chester, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education
- Samantha Laplante of Springfield, who graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Archaeology, Geography & Applied Anthropology
- Kyleigh Savery of Ludlow, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychological Science
The following students were named to the Castleton University President’s List for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year. To qualify for this highest academic honor, students must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0.
- Alexandra Hutchins of Springfield
- Erika Knockenhauer of Chester
- MacKenzie Martin of Ludlow
- Madison Wilson of Chester
The following students were named to the Castleton University Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year. To qualify for this academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5.
- Emery Benoit of Cavendish
- Allison Fiske of Springfield
- Samantha Laplante of Springfield
- Jairen Sanderson of W Townshend
- Kyleigh Savery of Ludlow
- Reilly Tennis of Springfield
- Karissa Trzesiara of Ludlow
- Jenna Veysey of Springfield
The following local students made the President’s List for the spring 2023 semester at Plymouth (N.H.) State University. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the Spring 2023 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.
- Hannah Hallock of Springfield, who is majoring in Communications and Media Studies
- Madison Tennis of Springfield, who is majoring in Elementary Education and Youth Development.
Hope Darrell of Springfield has been named to the Plymouth (N.H.) State University Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 during the Spring 2023 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Darrell is majoring in Elementary Ed & Youth Development.
Makenna Milbauer of Grafton has been named a spring 2023 Chancellor’s List honoree at the University of South Carolina Beaufort in Bluffton, S.C.
William Frank of South Londonderry has been named to its President’s Honors List for spring 2023 at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn. The President’s Honors List is made up of a select group of students who earned a grade point average of 3.75 or higher in the semester. This is the GPA that must be sustained over a full undergraduate career to qualify for a degree summa cum laude.
Evan Hayes of Chester was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., for the spring semester of the 2022-2023 academic year. Hayes is in the illustration program. Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
