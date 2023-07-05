College News

The following students graduated from Castleton University in Vermont and were recognized during the 236th commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 13.

Devon Harding of Londonderry , who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Ecological Studies

, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Ecological Studies Rachel Parent of Chester , who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychological Science

, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychological Science Erika Knockenhauer of Chester , who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education

, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education Samantha Laplante of Springfield , who graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Archaeology, Geography & Applied Anthropology

, who graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Archaeology, Geography & Applied Anthropology Kyleigh Savery of Ludlow, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychological Science

The following students were named to the Castleton University President’s List for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year. To qualify for this highest academic honor, students must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0.

Alexandra Hutchins of Springfield

Erika Knockenhauer of Chester

MacKenzie Martin of Ludlow

Madison Wilson of Chester

The following students were named to the Castleton University Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year. To qualify for this academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5.

Emery Benoit of Cavendish

Allison Fiske of Springfield

Samantha Laplante of Springfield

Jairen Sanderson of W Townshend

Kyleigh Savery of Ludlow

Reilly Tennis of Springfield

Karissa Trzesiara of Ludlow

Jenna Veysey of Springfield

The following local students made the President’s List for the spring 2023 semester at Plymouth (N.H.) State University. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the Spring 2023 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.

Hannah Hallock of Springfield , who is majoring in Communications and Media Studies

, who is majoring in Communications and Media Studies Madison Tennis of Springfield, who is majoring in Elementary Education and Youth Development.

Hope Darrell of Springfield has been named to the Plymouth (N.H.) State University Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 during the Spring 2023 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Darrell is majoring in Elementary Ed & Youth Development.

Makenna Milbauer of Grafton has been named a spring 2023 Chancellor’s List honoree at the University of South Carolina Beaufort in Bluffton, S.C.

William Frank of South Londonderry has been named to its President’s Honors List for spring 2023 at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn. The President’s Honors List is made up of a select group of students who earned a grade point average of 3.75 or higher in the semester. This is the GPA that must be sustained over a full undergraduate career to qualify for a degree summa cum laude.

Evan Hayes of Chester was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., for the spring semester of the 2022-2023 academic year. Hayes is in the illustration program. Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.