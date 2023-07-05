‘From Utley Brook to Flood Brook’ exhibit open through mid-August
The exhibit is on display at LAHS headquarters, the Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Road in Londonderry, through mid-August. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays or by appointment. Admission is free.
What used to be in the Mountain Marketplace? How did the Mountain Valley Health Center and Flood Brook School begin? Come learn about the origins of these important local institutions and what was there before them.
