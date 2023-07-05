Registration open for Leadership Southeast VT

Jul 05, 2023

LSEVT’s 2023 graduating class

Registration is open for the 2023-2024 session for Leadership Southeast Vermont. This program gives participants the tools, experience and education to be successful leaders.

Participants can expect to gain a better understanding of southeast Vermont, network with other classmates and lecturers from around the state and experience personal growth.

The reduced rate, early bird deadline is July 31 and the program deadline is Aug. 21.

Click here for more information or send an e-mail to Taylor Drinker at the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce.

