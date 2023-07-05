Registration open for Leadership Southeast VT
Press release | Jul 05, 2023 | Comments 0
Participants can expect to gain a better understanding of southeast Vermont, network with other classmates and lecturers from around the state and experience personal growth.
The reduced rate, early bird deadline is July 31 and the program deadline is Aug. 21.
Click here for more information or send an e-mail to Taylor Drinker at the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce.
