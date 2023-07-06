By Shawn Cunningham

© 2023 Telegraph Publishing LLC

ess than a week before Monday’s scheduled site visit of the Julian quarries by Chester’s Development Review Board, Zoning Administrator Preston Bristow was notified that town staff, members of the DRB and members of the public will be required to wear protective gear. Bristow also said that Allstone has only a “limited number of extra PPE items” available. Therefore, people are encouraged to bring their own gear on the list below, which was provided by Allstone and Julian Materials.

The companies are going before the DRB on Monday, July 10 seeking a permit to make changes to their quarries including putting up a new building at the South Quarry and moving their stone processing there from the Chandler Road Quarry. You can read about the permit application here.

The companies, through their attorney, Mark Hall, are also proposing to alter the schedule of the visits based on the limited parking available at each quarry site.

According to Bristow, there will be one, 12-passenger van provided by Julian Materials and another provided by the state of Vermont. “It might not be enough and there may be some cars that tag along after the vans, or a shuttle,” Bristow told The Telegraph.

The site visit schedule, as proposed by Allstone-Julian Materials is as follows:

3 p.m. All parties arrive at the Allstone Retail Store at 3643 VT Route 103 for a Safety Meeting.

3:30 p.m. Van will travel to 137 Chandler Road site

4:15 p.m. Van will travel to the South Quarry

5 p.m. Van will travel to the North Quarry

5:30 Return to the Allstone Store.

6 p.m. Hearing at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. in Chester.

In an email to Bristow, Hall said that the safety “… guidelines are not an all-encompassing list of controls required on the project. All applicable state and federal regulations shall be complied with.” This could indicate that further restrictions will be required of those attending the site visit.

Hard Hats

• All visitors while on the job site must wear hard hats as a condition of visitation.



Eye Protection

• ANSI-approved safety glasses with side shields are required at all times while on the site, except when in offices, lunch areas, shacks, vehicles, etc.

• Prescription glasses or sunglasses are not acceptable unless they meet the definition of safety glasses.



Hearing Protection

• Limiting exposure to excessive noise through engineering controls. Where engineering controls are not feasible, supervisors should provide and ensure that visitors wear hearing protection.

• When hearing protection is necessary, the use of protective equipment is not optional.



Foot Protection

• All visitors will wear sturdy work boots with durable sidewalls, toes and soles. Soft shoes or sneakers are never permitted.

• Visitors must wear appropriate sturdy shoes or be kept out of the construction area.



Body Protection

• All visitors shall wear shirts and long trousers to protect against the elements and work site hazards.

• No sleeveless shirts or shorts are permitted.

• Safety vests must be warn at all time while outside a vehicle in either the right of way or on the active quarry site.