Proctorsville concerts continue
July 12 with Bill Brink
New to the Proctorsville annual summer concerts, Brink has been playing music for more than 20 years. He enjoys playing different styles of music using 6- and 12-string acoustic guitars, as well as bass and electric guitar, banjo, harmonica, kazoo, mandolin and washboard. In addition to having an extensive collection of cover songs, he has written and produced many original songs.
Based in Springfield, Brink’s music has been heard across the globe. In addition to writing and performing, he and his wife June produce music and videos, organize local music events and host live social media performances.
Join your friends and neighbors in front of the gazebo on the green. Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair, have a picnic or just lie back and relax on the grass. Murdock’s, Outer Limits Brewery and Singleton’s have take-out food options. It’s a fun way to enjoy the summer weather and reconnect with old friends or make new ones.
This concert is sponsored by The Gassetts Group.
Concerts are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, please check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page for cancellation and rescheduling information.
The rest of the summer series includes
July 19: The Gully Boys
July 26: Mark Huntley and Friends
Aug. 2: Sammy Blanchette
Aug. 9: Yankee Chank
Aug. 16: The Silverbacks
