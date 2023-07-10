Hike to the famous Proctorsville marble quarry July 16
On Sunday, July 16, the Cavendish Historical Society will be sponsoring a hike out to the quarry that will be led by Tim Calabrese. The walk is about 2 miles round trip, and it is recommended that hikers wear appropriate shoes and clothing. This event is not recommended for dogs and young children because there are deep ponds of water left from extraction of the stone.
Meet at 2 p.m. at the Cavendish Historical Society Museum, 1958 Main St., where a brief overview will be given, after which a car pool will head to the trailhead. In the event of rain, a notice will be posted on the Cavendish VT Facebook page. The museum will be open that afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m., and the hike will be rescheduled for the early fall.
