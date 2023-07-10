Springfield Band, Dance Factory team up
for July 11 Children’s Concert
Press release | Jul 10, 2023 | Comments 0
The Springfield Community Band will present its very popular Children’s Concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 under the direction of Nick Pelton.
The concert will feature the first-ever collaboration between the band and dancers from The Dance Factory in Springfield. They will present Prokofiev’s well-loved story of Peter and the Wolf, with choreography by Ashley Hensel-Browning.
The performance will take place at The Commons Park, 63 Cherry Hill St. (formerly Summer Hill St.) in Springfield, across from the cemetery. Please bring a chair.
The band urges everyone — kids and adults — to wear pajamas and be ready to have fun. Kids will dance the hokey pokey and can take a turn conducting the band.
As always, there will be free ice cream for all.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
