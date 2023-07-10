Weather leads to postponement of Allstone – Julian DRB hearing tonight

© 2023 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The area-wide flooding that began early this morning and is expected to continue through tomorrow has led the Town of Chester to postpone tonight’s Development Review Board hearing on conditional use permits for three quarry sites owned by Julian Materials.

The Town’s announcement is below.

TOWN OF CHESTER DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF HEARING

In re: ALLSTONE/JULIAN CONDITIONAL USE APPLICATION

Due to the emergency flash flood warning issued by the National Weather Service for Chester and the Governor’s Emergency Declaration, the Chester DRB Site Visits and Hearing scheduled for Monday, July 10, 2023, are hereby POSTPONED and will be rescheduled. The suggestion of going forward with the July 10, 2023, hearing limited to remote access for procedural matters has been considered but, out of deference to yet unknown non-represented parties, it has been decided to simply reschedule the hearing to a later date. The date being considered for a rescheduled hearing is Monday, August 28, 2023. The date of the rescheduled hearing will be confirmed and re-noticed soon.