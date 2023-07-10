Whiting Library hosts Foraging Safely class

W

hiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester, will host a Foraging Safely class with artist and author Gaal Shepherd Crowl at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 28.

Crowl will share her years of foraging knowledge to help guide those in their own practice. Since taking her first class on mushrooms at the Vermont Institute of Natural Science in 1988, she has gained confidence in her ability to identify fungi.

By training her eyes to see subtle differences, she has safely eaten 52 varieties. “Mushroom hunting is a lot like treasure hunting,” she said. “Very interesting and sometimes exciting when you happen upon a big find! But it is for the seriously careful.”

The class is free, but space is limited to 15; preregistration is required. Call the Whiting Library at 802-875-2277 or send an e-mail to reserve your spot in the class or on the waitlist.