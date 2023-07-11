Karl Robert Amidon, 62, was Chester native

Karl Robert Amidon, 62, passed away at his home surrounded by his family after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on Jan. 9, 1961 at Grace Cottage Hospital in Townsend along with his twin brother, Keith. He is the son of Walter and Freda (Bartley) Amidon. He grew up on Green Mountain Turnpike in Chester, attending Green Mountain Union High School, before graduating from Springfield High School.

Karl was an avid team member of numerous varsity sports and Babe Ruth Baseball teams. In later years, he played and umpired for the Green Mountain Softball League. He spent his youth riding snowmobiles, fishing and camping. He considered himself blessed to be part of a large family and cherished memories made with them. His twin brother Keith was never far from his side. They spent 15 years in Florida and rode with motorcycle clubs raising money for legion charities.

Karl was known for his wit and sense of humor, often telling stories and even singing ditties or rapping out a song to the amusement of his family and friends. He loved a great party or cookout and frequented the local eateries. He was most at home near the ocean.

Karl worked for Chester Building Supply, had his CDL and worked with many transport companies. He was employed as maintenance supervisor in various companies throughout Vermont and Florida.

He proudly served with the Vermont Army National Guard from 1990 to1994, was a member of the Chester American Legion Post 67 and often presented in the Color Guard.

Karl is survived by sisters Jacquelyn Bates (Russel) Farrar and Kimberly Amidon (Alan) Farrar both of Chester. He will also be missed by nieces and nephews: Matt (Crystal) Amidon, Samantha Amidon, Justin (Jenn) Farrar, Lucas (Kerry) Farrar, Nathan Farrar, Kalob (Jay) Farrar-King, Abrah (Jon) Farrar, Tessa (Zack) Corliss, Josh Dezaine, Shaun Amidon and Brianna (Freddie) Hale as well as many great nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers Jimmy, Lee and Keith.

We’d like to thank Felicity Haseltine of Senior Solutions and the VNH Hospice nurses who provided loving care to Karl and his family.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22 at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Chester with a reception to follow at the Chester Baptist Church.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield.