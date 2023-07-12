Chester issues ‘boil water’ order after water main breaks
The Town of Chester has issued a “Boil Water” order for those hooked up to the town water supply. Flooding related water main breaks drained both of the system’s water tanks and shut down the system on Monday. All water users need to boil until further notice. Here is information on what to do during the order.
The Water Department will be chlorinating the water to disinfect the system so users should expect an odor.
