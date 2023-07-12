Edwin Bentley, 89, of Andover

Edwin (Ed) Bentley, son of Henry and Estelle (Forbes) Bentley and husband to Norma (Arrison) Bentley, passed away peacefully at home on July 5, 2023, at the age of 89, surrounded by family.

Ed was a loving husband, father and grandfather who was born and raised in Andover. Born Aug. 7, 1933, Ed grew up on the Oxbow Farm and married Norma Arrison on Sept. 12, 1953. Together they had two children, Katherine and Robert Bentley.

Ed attended Andover Elementary School and graduated from Chester High School. He served as Town Moderator and Andover Selectman for many years. Ed was a founding and active member of the Andover Mountaineer Snowmobile Club, as well as an avid outdoorsman. He founded Ed’s Electric in 1977 and built a successful business before passing it along to his son, Bob, in 1995.

In addition to his wife Norma, Ed is survived by his sister Mary (Bentley) Williams; his daughter Kathy and son-in-law Rolando Ramos; his son Bob and daughter-in-law Mary-Dana Bentley; his grandchildren Jessica Reid, Anthony Simanskas, Kara Nihan and Sandy Ramos; and his great-grandchildren Alina Simanskas, Kai Simanskas, Cole Nihan, Britton Chow and Braelynn Chow.

Memorial donations can be sent to Grace Cottage Family Health and Hospital or Bayada Hospice Fund.