Flooding updates from town of Londonderry

he town of Londonderry has issued the following updates this morning, Wednesday, July 12, regarding the impact of this week’s flooding.

Londonderry Emergency Operation Center- Hours today are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the town office at 100 Old School St. in South Londonderry. Phone numbers are 802-289-7859 and 802-548-8246

South Londonderry bridge — Is open!

Road conditions — Many roads are open or getting opened back up, but are not totally repaired and are in a compromised condition. Not all hazards are marked. PLEASE DRIVE WITH EXTREME CAUTION AND AT YOUR OWN RISK!

Transfer Station — The Transfer Station is open today (Wednesday), and will resume normal schedule looking forward. Expect it to be very busy there with increased volume. HAZMAT cannot be accepted in the normal waste stream. Please contact the town office or the Emergency Operations Center for guidance if you have hazardous materials.

Private property with damage — If you have flood damage to your house or access and need financial help, call 211.

Neighborhood Connections — Is a good source for individual needs and assistance. They also are offering transportation with their van for medical appointments, etc. if needed. They are in the Mountain Marketplace. 802-824-4343.

Volunteers — There is no organized volunteer management in Londonderry at this time. If you want to help, you can contact individuals or businesses directly or Neighborhood Connections. Also Weston Emergency Management is maintaining an extensive list of volunteers. The assistant to the Emergency Management director is Natalie Boston who can be reached at 802-770-4844.

Road closures — The following roads are still closed in Londonderry. Many of these roads will be opening on a limited basis today: