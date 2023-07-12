Photographs by Hubert Schriebl at Landgrove Town Hall

A

show of photographs by Hubert Schriebl opens at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 16 at the Town Hall in Landgrove, 88 Landgrove Road. Renowned for his photographs of skiing in Vermont, Schriebl came from Austria in 1961 to teach the sport at Stratton Mountain.

This curated selection of photographs is hosted by the Landgrove Historical Society and will remain on display through Labor Day, Sept. 4. The Landgrove Town Hall is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays.

Refreshments for the July 16 opening will be served by the Landgrove Historical Society and the Landgrove Meeting House.

The opening will immediately follow the 9:30 a.m. summer service at the Landgrove Meeting House, which is next door. Ian Montgomery, dean of the Anglican Cathedral of the Good Shepherd in Lima, Peru, will be the speaker.