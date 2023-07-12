Photographs by Hubert Schriebl at Landgrove Town Hall
Press release | Jul 12, 2023 | Comments 0
This curated selection of photographs is hosted by the Landgrove Historical Society and will remain on display through Labor Day, Sept. 4. The Landgrove Town Hall is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays.
Refreshments for the July 16 opening will be served by the Landgrove Historical Society and the Landgrove Meeting House.
The opening will immediately follow the 9:30 a.m. summer service at the Landgrove Meeting House, which is next door. Ian Montgomery, dean of the Anglican Cathedral of the Good Shepherd in Lima, Peru, will be the speaker.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.