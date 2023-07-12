SBA readies to aid individuals, businesses and nonprofits with disaster recovery aid

T

he Small Business Administration is alert to the flood damage throughout Vermont and is in communication with state officials and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Currently, President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in Vermont. However, for SBA to provide disaster assistance, a federal disaster declaration needs to be in place that authorizes SBA disaster programs. SBA will work closely with FEMA and the state in support of the state’s request for a federal disaster declaration with individual assistance, including sending a team to Vermont with FEMA to conduct preliminary damage assessment.

Once a declaration is official and SBA programs can be offered, SBA will partner with FEMA to provide assistance through disaster recovery centers or business recovery centers in Vermont. The SBA Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience connects individuals, businesses and non-profits with SBA disaster assistance programs and improves disaster recovery outcomes and economic resilience by helping communities recover from and mitigate against disasters of all types.

The SBA Vermont District Office encourages small businesses to download a copy of the Vermont Small Business Development Center’s Disaster Recovery Guide for Business, which contains steps business owners can take and the information to gather post-disaster once it is safe to do so.

SBA reminds Vermont residents to stay safe, have different ways to receive emergency alerts and follow the guidance of local officials. SBA stands ready to assist Vermont and is on 24-hour alert.