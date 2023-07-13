Chester Summer Music Series delayed by weather — past and future

T

he Green Sisters, who were scheduled to kick off theon Thursday, July 13, will be performing on Wednesday, Aug. 16 starting at 6:30 p.m., on the lawn of the Academy Building, across from the Green in Chester.

Organizers believed that because of the flooding and now possible new storms and the need for a rain venue — The American Legion in Chester suffered some damage — it was best to hold off.

Hailing from a small farm in rural Massachusetts, the four Green Sisters were raised with music accompanying their chores. Their sound spans a wide range of bluegrass, barbershop, blues, country and lots of original songs that fit right into the mix.

They have been playing venues in New England regularly for the last several years and have garnered quite a following; it is hard not to smile when treated to their tight harmonies and high-energy tunes. Their live show is where they really shine, bouncing their jovial banter around the stage as only siblings can.

The music series is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Chester. Thanks to the generosity of the many donors, all concerts are free and open to the public and most run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday. Please feel free to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics. Shows will be held rain or shine; the rain venue is American Legion Post #67, 51 Legion Way, off Route 103 South, in Chester.

Here’s the schedule of the summer series: